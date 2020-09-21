New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Sultry weather continued to trouble residents of Delhi on Monday, though light rain might bring some relief in the next few days.

There has been no precipitation in Delhi for 12 days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.

Light rains are likely over the next two to three days, the Met department predicted.

The national capital has recorded 79 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 100.5 mm this month so far.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 624.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. PTI GVS

