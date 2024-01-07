New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): While the national capital remains shrouded in a thick blanket of haze, the smog tower located in Connaught Place is locked up.

The smog tower, inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021, has stopped working after the personnel responsible for its operations 'locked it' due to non-payment of their salary for December 2023 and no written 'job guarantee' from the Delhi government.

It was made operational in November last year after the Supreme Court directed the government to repair it and make it operational.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the officials are following the orders of ministers because they are aware of inactions against him as "powers have been given to a few officials."

"Today all powers have been given to a few officials and now they are working as per their wish. First, they closed the smog tower but when the court scolded them, the smog tower was made operational. Now, I don't know under what circumstances it has been closed. Officials are not following the orders of ministers because they know that no action will be taken against them," he said, while speaking to ANI.

The Delhi minister further alleged that the smog towers have been locked 'deliberately' by the central government.

"I think this mismanagement is being deliberately spread by the central government," Bhardwaj added. (ANI)

