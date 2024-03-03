New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has remanded an ICICI bank manager in four days police custody in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The man has been accused of duping an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) woman of Rs 13.5 crores. The Delhi Police EOW has registered a case against the accused along with others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Sonam Gupta on Friday remanded Varun Vashishta in four-day police custody. He is to be produced before the court on March 5, 2024.

"Considering the fact that the custodial interrogation of the accused is required for the purpose of unearthing the entire conspiracy as well as to collect evidence from the bank and to confront the accused with the bank officials and staff, the application moved by the IO concerned stands allowed for four days," CMM Gupta said on Friday.

Delhi Police sought 10 days of remand to investigate the case and unearth the entire conspiracy.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Shveta Sharma, who alleged that accused Varun had lured her to invest her money in FDs for high returns, however, they turned out to be fake FDs and the complainant was being cheated with an amount of Rs. 13.5 crore.

Delhi police moved an application seeking ten days of custodial remand for accused Varun.

Investigation Officer (IO) moved an application seeking ten days of PC remand for accused Varun Vashishta, as he was arrested on 29.02.2024 and he has to unearth the entire conspiracy as well as to probe the role of other accused persons and confront/verify various documents which were fabricated by the accused in bank.

It was further submitted by the IO that he has to get the accused identified and confronted with the bank staff.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli appeared for the complainant, Shveta Sharma, and supported the application moved by the IO.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused opposed the application. He submitted that the accused has been cooperating in the investigation. He has been falsely implicated in the present case.

On February 26, 2024, the Delhi police registered an FIR against eight people, including Varun and two women, under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC. (ANI)

