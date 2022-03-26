New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Delhi Government will provide roads, water pipelines, sewerage network and drainage connectivity in all unauthorised colonies by March next year.

The decision was taken in a review meeting on the ongoing development works in unauthorised colonies at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Public Works Department officials.

The Chief Minister was informed by the officers about the present status of all the development works going on in unauthorised colonies.

In the meeting, the concerned officials apprised Kejriwal that the work of developing sewers, roads, water pipelines and drains in all unauthorised colonies would be completed by March 2023.

The Chief Minister directed the officials that the quality of all the construction work going on in unauthorised colonies should be of the best quality and all the basic facilities should be provided to the residents living there with no hassle.

The progress of roads and drains being handled by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was also taken up.

They have completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under construction. 18,340 roads are being built totalling a length of 1,845.73 kilometres by the department, 15,638 roads out of these totalling 1,542.43 kilometres have been constructed. 2,702 roads totalling 303.19 kilometres are under construction.

Works of 30,606 drains were taken up by the department totalling 3,052.41 kilometres, 27,576 drains of these of 2,661.23 kilometres length have been completed and 3,030 drains are under-construction for a total of 391.18- kilometre length.

Apart from this, Chief Minister also reviewed the project of revamping 540 km long roads of Delhi to the level of European countries. In the meeting, PWD informed that 7 roads of length 32.5 km will be completed by August this year as a pilot project, informed Chief Minister's Office.

The tourism department is also working on the beautification of the roads of Delhi. Under which Delhi Tourism is beautifying the 5.2 km long road as a pilot.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health and Water Minister Satyendar Jain, both were present in these review meetings. (ANI)

