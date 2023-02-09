Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delphic movement is providing a strong platform to the talented youth associated with art, Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Veenu Gupta said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the four-day Delphic Games of Rajasthan here, Gupta said the state delphic council should organise such activities at the district level as well so that a reliable platform is available to the people associated with art at the grassroots.

The President of the Delphic Council of Rajasthan and Principal Secretary, Cooperatives, Shreya Guha said that Rajasthan is the first state to organise Delphic Games at the regional level.

Delphic Games involve presentation, exhibition, competition and other activities in different fields of art.

In the four-day event, various activities, including classical music, film music, popular music (other than Indian film music), classical dance, folk dance and contemporary dance photography, will be held in six categories.

