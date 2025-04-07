Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): As temperatures across Rajasthan and the rest of the country rise, the demand for earthen pots has significantly increased.

These traditional pots, known for keeping water cool in the scorching heat, have become a popular choice for many people looking for natural cooling methods during the hot summer months.

Also Read | India Retaliates After Pakistani Army Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District.

Recently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Rajasthan for April 7 and 8, while a yellow alert has been issued for April 9 and 10. "Heat wave conditions likely over Rajasthan during 07th-10th April with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets during 07th-09th April," IMD added.

According to the weather department, the heat in Rajasthan's Barmer has set new records. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 45.6 degrees Celsius - the highest ever in the first week of April. The departure is 6.8 degrees above normal.

Also Read | JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 292 Junior Engineer Posts Ends Today, Apply Online at jkssb.nic.in.

The rising demand for earthen pots is providing a much-needed boost to local pottery makers in Ajmer.

These artisans, who have been practicing the craft for generations, are seeing more customers as people turn to eco-friendly and affordable ways to beat the heat.

Earthen pots are made from clay and are known for their ability to cool water naturally, making them a favorite in households during the summer.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the National capital, predicting a rise in temperatures and heatwave conditions for the next two days.

A red alert has been issued for Gujarat today, while an orange alert has been issued from April 8 to 10.

The Saurashtra and Kutch regions are experiencing severe heat waves. According to the IMD, yesterday's highest temperature was 44°C at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 07th; Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab during 07th-10th; Delhi on 07th & 08th; West Uttar Pradesh during 07th-09th; Madhya Pradesh during 08th-10th April Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th April," as per IMD.

IMD has predicted further heat wave conditions for 21 cities across Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)