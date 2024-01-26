New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that democracy implies a diversity of culture, belief and practices and the ethos of "our Republic" brings together more than 1.4 billion people to live as one family.

"The ethos of our Republic brings together more than 1.4 billion of us to live as one family. For this largest family in the world, co-existence is not an imposition of geography but a source of happiness, which finds expression in our Republic Day celebrations," President Murmu said in Address to the Nation on eve of Republic Day.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindu Side's Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain Says ASI Report Confirms Temple Existed at Site (Watch Videos).

The President said that Republic Day is an occasion to recall India's foundational values and principles.

"When we contemplate any one of them, we are naturally guided to the rest. Democracy implies diversity of culture, beliefs and practices. Celebrating diversity implies equality, which is upheld by justice. Freedom is what makes it all possible. The totality of these values and principles is what makes us Indian. Guided by the sagacity of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the spirit of the Constitution, imbued with these foundational values and principles, has led us invariably on the path of social justice to put an end to all kinds of discrimination," she said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day.

The President said her heart is filled with pride when she looks back and sees "how far we have travelled despite adversities".

"The 75th year of the Republic is truly a historic milestone in the journey of the nation in many ways. This is an especially festive occasion, just as we celebrated the unique greatness and diverse culture of our nation during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, when we completed 75 years of Independence," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)