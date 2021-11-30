New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Demographic changes in certain bordering districts of Bengal and Assam in Eastern border is one of the reasons that the Centre recently decided to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, Director General of BSF, Pankaj Singh, said on Tuesday.

He said that certain districts on the country's eastern border have seen a significant change in demography in the last decade as per the year 2011 Government Census report.

In the year 2020, BSF held around 3200 people for illegally crossing Bangladesh Border.

"We don't say all infiltrators are coming to India with criminal intent, many cross borders for jobs, medical treatment and better avenues," said Singh.

He added that decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF will help to keep a check on infiltrators.

The Centre has extended the jurisdiction of BSF from 15km to 50km of the international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

