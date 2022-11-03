Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Dengue cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaj district. At least 36 people are feared dead due to dengue in Prayagraj so far.

As per unconfirmed reports, over 36 people recently lost their lives in Prayagraj due to dengue. However, no government agency is providing official data regarding deaths due to dengue.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 4: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Southern Districts on Friday.

Besides, people in a large number are still suffering from Dengue in various parts of Prayagraj.

The severity of the situation that emerged due to the outbreak of dengue may be understood from the fact that a school was ordered to close for one day as a number of students were found suffering from this disease.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Accused Gaurav Laura To Appear in Class 12 Exam in Jhajjar.

Prayagraj chief medical officer (CMO) Nanak Sharan said that insecticides were being sprayed to eliminate mosquitoes to check dengue in the district.

On the other hand, Rajyasabha MP Pramod Tiwari blamed the Yogi government for outbreak of dengue in the district. Instead of taking solid steps to curb dengue in Prayagraj and other parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are busy in electioneering in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, he alleged.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)