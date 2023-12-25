Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The winter chill continues to grip North India, as cities such as Kanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh witnessed dense fog on Monday.

The mercury dropped even lower, leading locals to gather around bonfires for warmth on the streets.

The India Meterological Department informed that the fog (visibility in m) at 08:30 am on Monday was recorded at 00m in UP's Agra, Prayagraj and MP's Gwalior.

"The visibility recorded at 05:30 am on Monday in east Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi-200, Lucknow-500; West Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-0; East Madhya Pradesh: Satna-500; Bihar: Patna and Purnea-500 each; Odisha: Jharsuguda and Puri-500; Vidarbha: Nagpur-500," the IMD posted on X.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Visibility dropped to 125 metres in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital.

Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region. (ANI)

