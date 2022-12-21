New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Large parts of several states in North India were covered with dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to major delays in train and flight movements.

Visibility in Amritsar (Punjab), Hisar (Haryana), Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), besides in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Bahraich, and Gorakhpur was recorded at 25 meters around 8.30 am as per India Meteorological Department.

At the same time, visibility in Punjab's Ludhiana, Haryana's Karnal, Churu (Rajasthan), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Bihar's Patna and Purnea, and Tripura's Agartala was at 50 meters.

Meanwhile, in Haryana's Ambala and Bhiwani, and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Fursatganj, the visibility was recorded at 200 meters.

Visibility in Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Chandigarh, Rohtak (Haryana), Safdarjung, Palam, Sultanpur, Gaya and Dhubri was 500 meters.

"Visibility recorded (0830 IST)(metre): 25- Amritsar, Hissar, Ganganagar, Pantnagar, Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur; 50- Ludhiana, Karnal, Churu, Varanasi, Patna, Purnea, Agartala; 200- Ambala, Bhiwani, Lucknow & Fursatganj; 500- Mandi, Chandigarh, Rohtak, Safdarjung, Palam, Sultanpur, Gaya & Dhubri," IMD tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuation of a dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it," IMD tweeted.

"Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50," IMD added. (ANI)

