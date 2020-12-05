Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) The weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the meteorological office said.

It also said that moderate fog was observed at isolated places over of western UP and there was no significant change in day temperature.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi while the lowest minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius was registered in Fatehgarh, the weather office said.

It has forecast that the weather was likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places on Sunday.

