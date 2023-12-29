New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over most of the places in Punjab, starting from December 29 to 31.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue in most places over Punjab from 29th night to 31st morning and in some pockets for subsequent 3 days," said the MeT department in a post on 'X'.

Fog is categorised as "very dense" when the visibility goes below 50 metres. On the other hand, if the visibility is between 51 to 200 metres, it is considered "dense" fog and "moderate" fog prevails when the visibility is between 201 and 500 meters.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, several flights at the Airport were delayed. The low visibility also delayed the arrival and departure of several Delhi-bound trains.

Passengers complained of difficulties and inconvenience caused due to delays in flights and trains. A passenger, Mohd Shahrukh complained that his flight was delayed by three hours.

"My flight is delayed by almost 3 hours. We had to attend an important event but due to this delay, we will not be able to attend it. A lot of people are facing difficulties due to the delay of flights," he said.

Due to dense fog, several Delhi-bound trains were also delayed. Speaking to ANI, a passenger Subhash said, "Several trains are getting delayed. 8 trains that were supposed to reach last night have not yet arrived. The trains that were supposed to reach this morning are running late by almost 3-4 hours and there is no confirmation when these trains will arrive."

The low visibility on roads due to the presence of fog also posed a challenge for the morning commuters.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions across North Indian states for the next two days. (ANI)

