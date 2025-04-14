New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Department of Justice is observing the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on Monday, to honor the legacy of one of India's foremost politicians, jurists, and social reformers, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

B R Ambedkar was Born on 14th April 1891, dedicated his life to the fight against social discrimination and worked tirelessly to secure equal rights for women, laborers, and marginalized communities. His vision laid the foundation for a just and inclusive society, as reflected in the Constitution of India, which he was instrumental in drafting.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Equality Day, commemorates Ambedkar's invaluable contributions to social justice and the rule of law. In recognition of his enduring legacy, 14th April 2025 has been declared a public holiday across India.

This day serves not only to remember Ambedkar's monumental contributions to society and the Constitution but also as a call to uphold the principles he championed--equality, justice, and dignity for all.

This day holds great significance in honouring the remarkable contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar to our nation, particularly in the fields of social justice, equality, and the drafting of the Indian Constitution.

To commemorate his birth anniversary, a special event was successfully organized, presided over by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice. The event was also graced by the presence of the Secretary (Justice), Senior officers, and the officials/staff of the Department of Justice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while flagging off the first direct commercial flight from Haryana's Hisar airport to Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh along with other developmental projects on Monday highlighted that the the life and ideology of Dr B R Ambedkar has become a "pillar of inspiration" for the NDA-led government.

"Today is the Jayanti of Babasaheb Ambedkar, his life, his message, his learning, his life has been a prerna stambh (a pillar of inspiration) for the 11 years of our government. Everyday, every decision, every policy, is dedicated to him," PM Modi said in Hisar while flagging off a commercial flight to Ayodhya and laying the foundation stone of a new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport. (ANI)

