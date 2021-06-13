Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed the officials to formulate a plan for the smooth availability of groundwater, river water, and treated water to the farmers in the state.

He directed the officers to formulate plans for a centralised water monitoring system on the basis of different areas of the state and prepare a water availability index of each village so that people can get information regarding the availability of water in the future.

In the first meeting with the Haryana Water Resources Authority today, the Chief Minister said, "To raise the depleting groundwater level in the state, there is a need for a customized plan for water recharge and utilization so that people can get adequate supply for agriculture and domestic use. The plan should be extended to the village level with the participation of people and public representatives so that future generations do not have to face the problem of shortage of water".

Expressing concern over the depleting ground-water levels in the Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, and Panipat districts of the state in the last five decades, Khattar said, "While the level of groundwater is going down, the dependence and exploitation of the groundwater has increased continuously. Along with this, scientific methods have to be adopted for rational use of water and supply of water to the areas with water scarcity".

The Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Devender Singh said, "The problem arising out of groundwater exploitation has taken a formidable form in 14 out of 22 districts of Haryana, besides waterlogging and water salinity in 7 districts".

Explaining the severity of the situation, Singh said, "In the year 2004, out of 114 blocks in the state, 55 blocks had come under the red category, which was about 48 percent due to groundwater exploitation. But in 2020, out of 141 blocks, 85 blocks have reached the red category, which is 60 percent. Therefore, farmers should reduce their dependence on groundwater and give priority to crop diversity". (ANI)

