Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his comments on the deportee issue, saying Mann had failed to take action against fraudulent agents and had neglected his responsibilities.

Earlier on Saturday, Mann attacked the Centre over the landing of US planes carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport and asked it not to make the holy city a "deportation centre."

"If a plane lands in Punjab, how does it defame our state?" Bittu asked, adding that Mann had failed to take action against fraudulent agents and neglected his responsibilities.

A second US flight carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants was scheduled to land in Amritsar on Saturday night. On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian deportees had landed at Amritsar airport.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that only one plane had landed, and another one was set to land in Amritsar. As of now, it is unclear how many illegal immigrants the US might have taken into detention, he said.

Bittu further dismissed Mann's accusations that the Centre was trying to defame Punjab as part of a conspiracy.

Referring to the illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US, Bittu said that for two to six months, these youths had been travelling through "illegal donkey routes" and asked who had sent them to travel through such routes and what action the Mann government had taken against the fraudulent agents.

Bittu said Mann should provide government jobs to the deportees and ensure that the huge sums of money they gave to fraudulent travel agents are returned.

