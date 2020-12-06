Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman, who was battling depression due to health issues, committed suicide on Sunday by jumping off the terrace of her building in suburban Jogeshwari, police said.

Residents of the deceased Aarti Shinde's building heard a loud thud and spotted her lying on the ground this morning, an official said.

Her family members rushed her to civic-run Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The deceased was wife of a retired police officer.

She was apparently depressed because of her ill-health despite taking medicines for diabetes and other ailments, the official added.

Police have ruled out any foul play and registered a case of accidental death.

