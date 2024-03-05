New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on March 7 will be leading a three-member delegation on a two-day visit to Hungary.

Sources of Rajya Sabha told ANI that, The Deputy Chairman will be accompanied by two other Rajya Sabha members, Dr. Ashok Bajpai and Lt. Gen (Retd.) DP Vats and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

"During his visit, the delegation will be meeting the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Istvan Jakab. The delegation will also be meeting the Hungary-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Hungarian National Assembly led by Peter Cseresnyes" Sources told ANI

This visit comes at the backdrop of a Hungarian delegation that visited India in January 2024 led by Zsolt Attila Nemeth, President of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs.

Diplomatic relations between Hungary and India were established in 1948 and have maintained close relations on various subjects. Hungary is home to nearly nine thousand Indians. (ANI)

