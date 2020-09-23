New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, sources said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital here, they added.

He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

