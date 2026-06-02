India News | Deputy Speaker Election Begins in Keralam Assembly, BJP MLAs Abstain from Voting

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Voting for the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Keralam Legislative Assembly began on Tuesday morning, with the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) fielding their respective candidates for the post.

Notably, BJP legislators abstained from participating in the voting process.

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Polling commenced at 9 am in the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. UDF candidate Shanimol Osman is contesting against LDF nominee Muhammed Muhsin.

While BJP MLAs remained present in the House, they chose not to cast their votes and stayed seated during the election process, effectively abstaining from the contest.

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The Deputy Speaker election comes days after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivered the first policy address of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly, outlining the priorities of the newly formed UDF government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

In his address on May 29, the Governor highlighted the government's plans for economic growth, welfare initiatives, public sector reforms, and measures to tackle the state's growing drug menace. Notably, the speech did not include criticism of the Union government, marking a departure from previous political narratives in the state.

Among the key announcements were the implementation of the UDF's flagship welfare promises, including free travel for women on KSRTC buses, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for college-going female students, an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month, enhanced health insurance coverage for families, and interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs.

The Governor also highlighted "Operation Toofaan," a new anti-narcotics campaign aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks across the state. Additionally, the government announced plans to prepare a White Paper on Kerala's financial condition to ensure transparency and fiscal accountability.

The Deputy Speaker election is taking place during the first session of the newly constituted Assembly after the Congress-led UDF returned to power, ending a decade-long gap and assuming office under Chief Minister VD Satheesan last month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)