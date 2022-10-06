Chandigarh [India], October 6 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday slammed Congress leader over his derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and said that he should apologize to the nation for insulting a tribal woman and the democratic system.

He termed Udit Raj's statement 'shameful'.

"Udit Raj's statement is shameful. Droupadi Murmu has become President after winning the election. He is insulting the democratic system, he is insulting a tribal woman. He should apologize to the nation said Vij.

Udit Raj had accused President Murmu of allegedly doing 'chamchagiri' while making controversial remarks about her on Wednesday.

"No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says 70 per cent of the people eat Gujarat's salt. She will get to know once she starts living by consuming salt only," Udit Raj said in his tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women has sent a notice to former MP Udit Raj to appear before the Commission in person on October 10.

"His statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of govt. Has she been targeted because she is a woman? Comments made are condemnable, have issued notice. The derogatory language used is shameful," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Congress leader Udit Raj's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and said that it showed the party's "anti-tribal mindset".

BJP's Sambit Patra said that the kind of words Udit Raj has used for the President are indecent, sad, and worrying.

He further said that it is not the first time that the Congress party has used such words for the President. Prior to this incident, we have heard the words Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used for her, when a tribal woman has become the President of the country, he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla termed it 'another steep low remark of congress' by stating that he has used unacceptable language for the first woman Adivasi President and asked if the party (Congress) endorses such an "insult of Adivasi samaj".

"After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil and then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term "Rashtrapatni" now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj," Poonawalla tweeted.

Udit Raj's remarks came days after President Murmu noted in a civic reception hosted by the Government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar on Monday that the state produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and on a lighter note said that "the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians" (yah kaha jaa sakta hai ki sabhi deshwasi Gujarat kaa namak khate hain).

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on July 13 alleged that Droupadi Murmu represented a "very evil philosophy of India" and said that she should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi."

However, his remarks on the President of India (then-nominee for the country's topmost position) drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, as a result of which, hours later Ajoy Kumar clarified that he has an issue with NDA's views and that is what he commented on.

He also said that Murmu is a good woman.

In the same month, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a controversy by calling the president as "Rashtrapatni" which invited severe criticism and regular adjournments in the Lok Sabha sessions.

BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani sought an "apology" from the Congress leader and the party for his alleged "sexist' remarks on the President.

After facing a huge backlash and criticism, however, Chowdhury tendered an apology to President Murmu. (ANI)

