Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it was a "desperate" diversion tactic from the promise of granting 42 per cent reservation for backward classes (BC).

"Yet another desperate diversion tactic from 42 per cent BC reservation - now Congress CM wants to debate PM's caste," Kumar, a junior minister for Home Affairs in the union government, posted on X.

His reaction comes after CM Reddy accused PM Modi of possessing an "anti-backwards classes" mentality. He said that PM Modi's caste was among the upper classes (caste) in Gujarat, but he merged that caste into backward classes (BC) after becoming the Chief Minister.

Reacting to this, the BJP leader said that PM Modi was listed as an OBC during Congress' tenure in 1994.

"Your research failed so badly that you forgot one fact - PM Narendra Modi was listed as OBC when Congress was in power in 1994," Kumar said.

Launching a scathing attack against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Kumar suggested CM Reddy start from Rahul Gandhi's residence to determine who is legally converted.

"Now, what caste is Rahul Gandhi? What's his religion? Does he know, or do you? His grandfather was Feroz Jehangir Gandhi. In Hindu tradition, caste follows the father's lineage. If anyone wants to debate who is legally converted or not, maybe the CM should start from 10, Janpath," the BJP leader said.

"No amount of attention diversion will work. BJP stands firm - no reservation for Muslims, and any such attempts will be foiled," Kumar added.

Earlier today, CM Reddy claimed that PM Modi was not born a BC but was a legally converted BC.

"I want to tell one thing, Modi says he is BC, but Modi is not BC. He is legally converted to BC. In 2001, before becoming CM, his caste was among the upper classes in Gujarat. After becoming CM, he merged that caste into the BC. Narendra Modi was not born in BC; he was upper caste by birth. His certificate must be BC, but his mentality is ANTI BC," Reddy said. (ANI)

