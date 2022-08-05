New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his jibe at the party over its protests in black clothes on 'Ram Janambhoomi' foundation day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that the BJP leader has "a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to party's protests against price rise, unemployment and GST.

He also said that "is is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments" and that the protests have "hit home".

"Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of Congress against price rise, unemployment and GST. It is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home!" Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying the party chose August 5 for protest and its leaders wore black clothes because they "want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics" on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya two years back.

The Home Minister referred to Enforcement Directorate's probe in the National Herald case and said the agency "neither summoned nor inquired nor conducted a raid" on Friday and the Congress had held a protest.

"I can't understand why they protested today. Every day when they protest, they used to wear their usual normal dress but today they wore black clothes. Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," Amit Shah told ANI.

He said that the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Modi after a peaceful solution was found to the issue that had been pending for 550 years.

"There was no riot in the country, no violence, the Prime Minister fulfilled the aspiration and faith of crores of people. Congress held a protest today and especially in black clothes at it wanted to give a subtle message that they oppose the foundation stone of Ram Janambhoomi and want to carry forward their policy of appeasement. This policy of appeasement is neither good for the country nor for Congress. It is due to policy of appeasement that Congress is in the state in which it is today," he said.

On the ED probe in the National Herald case in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been questioned over alleged financial irregularities and searches have been conducted in Herald House, Amit Shah said that "everyone should cooperate with the law and order system in the country".

"Congress should be responsible and must co-operate as per the law. The matter is going on the basis of complaints that have been filed. As far as ED is concerned, everybody should respect the law and order situation in the country," he said.

Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment.

The Congress leaders were stopped and detained by the Delhi Police while they were on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the party's march. Congress also held protests in different parts of the country. (ANI)

