Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday said that despite challenges, the government has been successful in accelerating development in every area of Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing the Tridev Sammelan at Police ground in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said, "Shimla parliamentary constituency traditionally remains the Congress citadel, but now with the hard work of the workers of the BJP, it has rocked this bastion of the Congress, by continuously winning three elections."

Thakur added, "Tridevs of the party (party workers at the booth level) were vital for strengthening the organization and it was crucial that the Tridevs work with greater dedication and coordination."

He further added that the Tridevs were in a true sense the foundation stones of the Party and on their strength demands the future of the Party. The party workers must set a goal and then strive hard to achieve the same.

"In the last four years difficult time was ahead of us, but despite that, we tried to work to speed up development in every area of Himachal Pradesh and we were successful in that," he stated.

Targeting the Congress party, Thakur said, "As far as the Opposition is concerned, after elections, they were in the situation where they thought it difficult and for past few days that they are realising that elections are nearby, they think they can win from this constituency. They are trying to set up an environment by misleading people. But I would like to say one thing to the friends of Congress that the Congress has vanished from the entire country."

"This time we have given a slogan and kept our point which is ' Na Raj Badlega Na Taj Badlega, Abki Baar Bas Riwaz Badlega' (neither ruler will change not crown, this time the ritual will change). We will change the ritual of changing the government every 5 years in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

"As far as the government is concerned, in these four and a half years, Himachal Pradesh is standing with a new identity. We all are fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great love for Himachal. We are fortunate that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the states seven times in this tenure of for and a half years," he said.

Central projects worth over Rs. 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for the State, besides special financial assistance of Rs. 800 crore. One AIIMS, four Medical Colleges, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, IIM etc. were possible due to the double engine Governments at the State and the Centre. Still, people of Congress say that Prime Minister has not given us anything, he further added.

"One of the Congress leaders said that if they come to power they will dismiss all the schemes of Jairam Thakur. They ask what have I done for the state. I don't think there is a need of telling the work I have done.

"People of the state are aware of the pension scheme for elderly people, He cares Yojna for the treatment of poor people, under Ujjawala scheme, we have provided gas cylinders in every house. We have Shagun Yojna for the daughters who are from below-the-poverty line families. Mukhyamantri Swamblamban Yojna in which we have given employment. Will congress dismiss all these schemes? We are standing strong with just one objective that this time we will again for the government," he told. (ANI)

