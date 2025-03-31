Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded a revenue of Rs 30,400 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year that ended March 31, 2025, as against Rs 30,381 crores during the previous year.

"This achievement was despite the shortfall in deliveries of LCA and ALH. The deliveries of LCA were affected due to the non-availability of engines. The ALH delivery schedule also got hit due to the accident in January 2025 and the subsequent grounding of the Fleet. However, the deliveries of other products and services were accelerated, which helped us to maintain the top line," said Dr DK Sunil, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL.

With the Company's order book significantly improving in the last 12 months, the company used the year to add capacities as additional lines for LCA and HTT-40 were put up, besides augmenting the aero engine capacity at Koraput. The order book stood at Rs 1,84,000 crores as against the opening order book position of Rs 94,129 crores and after adjusting the current year's liquidation.

During the year 2024-25, HAL received new manufacturing contracts worth Rs 1,02,000 crores and ROH contracts worth Rs 17,500 crores. Recently, the company signed a contract with the MoD for the supply of 156 LCH Prachand worth Rs. 62,777 crores. This is the single biggest procurement by the MoD from HAL to date.

Other highlights of 2024-25 were HAL becoming the first Defence PSU to achieve the prestigious `Maharatna' status, contracts signed for the supply of an additional 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft, the mid-life Upgrade (MLU) of 40 Do-228 aircraft, the supply of 240 AL31FP engines of Su-30 MKI aircraft, and the avionics upgrade of one IL-78 aircraft. The first AL31FP engine was handed over within one month of the contract signature.

With the supply chain issues stabilizing, new orders in hand, and the enhancement of capacities, the company is gearing up for more robust physical and financial performance in the FY 2025-26. (ANI)

