New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): After the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Ayodhya Airport as an International Airport and named it "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is committed to connecting the holy city of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, with the world.

"Our government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, with the whole world. In this series, along with declaring the airport here as an international airport, the proposal to name it 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham' has been approved," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"This step is a respectful tribute to Maharishi Valmiki ji on behalf of our family members across the country," he added.

Elevating Ayodhya Airport to international status is paramount for realizing Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, a press release from the Union Cabinet stated.

The airport's name, "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham," pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity.

Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, the release said. (ANI)

