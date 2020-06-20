Hyderabad, June 20 (PTI) The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, here he said the air force is determined to deliver and will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,516 COVID-19 Cases, 375 Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

"...it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain," he said.

The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces has demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.

Also Read | Boycott 'Made in China' Products, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges People After Galwan Clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)