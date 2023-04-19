Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the State government is determined to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green State by March 2026.

Himachal Pradesh government hosted a civic reception and dinner at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday in honour of President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a four-day visit to the State.

President Murmu planted a sapling of Rhododendron on the Raj Bhawan premises.

In his welcome address, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the life of the President has been inspirational. Her efforts in social welfare and education sectors were exceptional, especially in promoting innovation and her experience in public life will be helpful in guiding us, he added. He said that Himachal's journey since 1948 has been a great example of inclusive development and social upliftment.

The Governor attributed the simplicity, and innocence of the hardworking people of the State to the deep routed traditions and culture. He said that the greater achievement was to stay connected with ones culture and preserve it besides making the coming generations aware of the same.

He said that every region of Himachal Pradesh has a tale to tell, the tale of its valour, its culture and traditions and its mesmerizing nature's bounty.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the President on her maiden visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the State government was determined to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green State by March, 2026 and six green corridors were being developed in the State and several new schemes were being made to promote electric vehicles in the State.

There is a vast potential for tourism development in the State and keeping in view this, the State government has decided to develop Kangra as the 'Tourism Capital' of the State. He said that the State government has initiated various steps to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and economically vibrant State of the country.

He said that the State government is committed to providing corruption-free, responsive and accountable governance to the people of the State by ensuring transparency in government dealings. He said that the objective of the government was to ensure equal and balanced development of all sections of society and has been launching various schemes to uplift the living conditions of the poor and backward classes. (ANI)

