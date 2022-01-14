New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) After the success of his debut book "The Apple: History's greatest mystery. Mankind's greatest theft.", award-winning author Devashish Sardana has now come out with another nail-biting thriller, "The Girl in the Glass Case: Keep your girls safe... boys safer".

The book, published by the Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is a "mind-bending story of a serial killer hunting another serial killer, and a detective caught in the middle of this deadly competition".

"For my next novel, I wanted to push the boundaries of the psychological thriller genre in India, much like International Bestsellers such as 'The Girl on the Train' and 'The Silent Patient'. I've always been intrigued by the clues one doesn't find at a crime scene – like fear, rejection, jealousy, and yes, even love. That's how 'The Girl in the Glass Case' was born," Devashish told PTI.

A jealous psychopath (Clipper), who enjoyed nine years of infamy as India's most notorious butcher, erupts into an all-consuming rage when he is cast aside by the media in favour of the sick new slayer -- the Doll Maker. Now, can the feisty young detective (Simone Singh) take down the two serial killers and stop the psychotic competition before it gets out of hand?

"'The Girl in the Glass Case' is a jaw-dropping psychological crime thriller. If you like determined heroines, nail-biting twists, and chilling serial murderers, then you'll love this rollercoaster ride," said the publishers in its description of the book.

The book, priced at Rs 250, is presently available for sale on online and offline stores.

Devashish, who lives in Singapore, had won the second prize at the Amazon India 'Pen to Publish Literary Contest' for his first book in 2019.

