Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who is also chancellor of all state universities, on Thursday directed the varsities to develop courses in the interest of students while keeping in mind the new education policy.

He also called for special focus on skill training in technical courses and continuous updating of syllabus of open universities.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of all the universities in Kota during his visit there, the governor said that continuous efforts should be made at the level of all universities for quality and job oriented education.

He also stressed on the need to prepare courses in technical and science subjects in Hindi and regional languages along with English, according to a statement.

Mishra said that work should be done by adopting continuous innovations in education.

During his Kota visit, the governor also visited Shrikakulam Shaktipeeth and prayed for the peace and prosperity in the state and country.

