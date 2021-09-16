Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called upon universities to develop a foolproof system to conduct Online Examinations at the earliest, read a press release from the Governor office.

He was addressing the online meeting of Vice-Chancellors at Kerala Raj Bhavan. The Governor suggested a reliable system built on the foundation of secrecy, objectivity and sanctity, for which a reorientation of the Faculty in creating online question banks, conducting online examinations and in the online evaluation was essential.

"Most of the universities have already developed the Examination software capable of handling tabulation, hall ticket generation, preparation of results and issue of mark-lists. I feel that online examination features can be easily topped up to this facility, with in-house technical skill and technical expertise in other universities", he said.

Governor also asked universities to work on improving the software for Online Learning Management System and Centralized Admission Process.

Emphasizing the need to address Digital and Resource gaps, he suggested the up-skilling of Faculty with "Online Pedagogical Techniques" to render online classes more interactive and engaging, in tune with the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) approach.

He reminded the Vice Chancellors to employ the powers vested in the Act to make sure that justice in students' grievances is never delayed in the labyrinth of procedures.

Dr Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, KSHEC, described the initiatives taken on the Outcomes Achieved and Way Forward, in the implementation of the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020, with emphasis on the "e-Journal Consortia" and "Kerala Academic Library Network" (KALNET).

Dr Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to Governor introduced the points for discussion.

Vice-Chancellors of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut Kannur, Sree Sankara varsities, Kerala Agricultural University, and CUSAT made presentations on the implementation of NEP 2020 in their universities. (ANI)

