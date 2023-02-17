Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that his priority is for development and public welfare of the state.

He said, there is no dearth of money with the state government for the villages.

Also Read | Rohtak 1997 Twin Blasts: Accused Abdul Karim Alias Tunda Acquitted.

Chouhan made the remark in the inauguration and Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of development works during the Vikas Yatra in Gwalior assembly constituency on Friday. He performed bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 75 crore on the occasion.

He said that there would be no shortage of funds in the development of Gwalior. If one rupee would be given to Indore and Bhopal for development, then the state government would give 1.25 rupees to Gwalior.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates Millet Carnival in Raipur.

Chouhan said, "The government has done the work of giving house leases to the workers of JC Mill in Gwalior. If there is no legal problem with the development of Kilgate, JC Mill School and College will be taken over by the government."

73 lakh people have been benefited in the public service campaign in the state. The work of public welfare and benefiting the eligible beneficiaries is being done through Vikas Yatras. All the people's representatives are visiting cities and villages and interacting with the common people to provide them the benefits of the government's schemes, said the Chief Minister.

He added that pilgrimage would also be done through air service. In order to empower the sisters, assistance of Rs 1000 a month would be provided to them under the Ladli Bahna Yojana. The government would start taking applications for the scheme from March 5.

He also called for creating public awareness towards cleanliness. He said that to make Gwalior top in cleanliness like Indore, everyone would have to give full cooperation with determination.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Gwalior has everything that a big metropolis should have. Gwalior has caught the pace of development. In the coming days, Gwalior will be able to establish its own separate identity not only in the state but also in the country. Whether it is expansion of the airport or renovation work of railway station in Gwalior, elevated road or establishment of agricultural university, work is being done at a fast pace in all areas."

Tomar further said that before 2003, it was said that there was no money for development in Madhya Pradesh. The whole region was dark. After the year 2003, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government opened new doors of development in the state.

All-round development is visible in the state. Other states have also adopted the schemes of the state for public welfare, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)