Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the atmosphere of development in the state has not suffered despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release.

He said the progress on some of the projects was slow due to the coronavirus lockdown but the state government did not let the work stall.

Laying the foundation of projects worth Rs 1,056 crore in Kota through video conferencing, the CM said the country is passing through a difficult phase and needed to be pushed ahead.

According to the release, he said the state government is making all efforts to ensure that the pace of development continues and people get benefit in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister laid the foundation of 12 projects in Kota.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Chambal river front scheme will bring Kota on the world tourism map.

Under the project, a six- km-long heritage river front will be constructed at Rs 307 crore.

It will depict the Rajasthani culture and architecture. Cafes, gardens will be created at several places and statues of great personalities of the state and the country will also be erected.

