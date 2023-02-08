Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Reacting to inauguration of India's largest helicopter manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that development in the country has taken wings in the country under PM Narendra Modi's rule.

While reacting to the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement that PM Modi and businessman Adani are two sides of the same coin, Vij said, "If Congress has anything to say, then they should come to the Lok Sabha and say it, but Congress does not believe in democracy but believes in mobocracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) helicopter manufacturing unit -- India's largest such factory -- in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present.

It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.

On Saturday, the government informed taht Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility, this helicopter factory will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high manoeuvrability.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India.

The factory will have a manufacturing set-up of Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 years, HAL is planning to produce more than 1000 helicopters in the class of 3-15 tonnes from Tumakuru. This will result in providing employment for around 6000 people in the region. (ANI)

