Hisar, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said various development projects in the state will be fast-tracked after the municipal elections.

New projects will also be implemented at an accelerated pace, Saini said during a programme organised by BJP workers in Narnaund.

He urged the workers to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the civic elections and to push for further development of the region.

The Haryana State Election Commission recently announced that the general elections for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9.

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2.

In his address, Saini criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recalling how, during the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP chief "spread various rumours, including the false claim that Haryana had poisoned the Yamuna river".

He said Kejriwal was born in Haryana, a place where the people have a long history of resilience, capable of enduring and overcoming hardships and sharing blessings with others.

The people of Haryana are deeply rooted in 'Sanatan culture', he further said.

Saini said, "Kejriwal had claimed that no one could defeat him, but his falsehoods were no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees".

The people of Delhi proved this by giving a decisive mandate to the BJP, turning the prime minister's vision into a reality, Saini said.

