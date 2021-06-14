Sureshbhai Chhagabit, the Sarpanch of the Kunariya village in Kutch. (Photo/ ANI)

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Life has come back on track in Kunariya village of Kutch district in Gujarat that was devastated by the earthquake in 2001.

This has happened due to a number of developmental initiatives in the areas of education, employment, and ecological regeneration taken by the local administration to improve the lives of the people.

Sureshbhai Chhagabit, the Sarpanch of Kunariya said that the village had been hit hard by the 2001 earthquake but the efforts of the local administration have helped restore normalcy.

"We were working on water budgeting, we made an estimate of daily water consumption for various purposes and rainwater harvesting. We have formed a team of groundwater experts, they have been trained. The geographical survey has been done," Chhagabit said.

"We have also taken initiatives in education and deployed attendance champions in all colonies, bringing up average attendance to 94 per cent. We have started e-buddy system for children and a library for college and higher secondary students," the Sarpanch of the Kunariya village said.

The local administration has also worked on the development of biodiversity in the village by establishing a correlation between society and nature.

The Sarpanch also mentioned that nine ponds and check dams have been built to help the villagers during the summer season.

"People here are aware of all the schemes by the Centre and the state government and they have also benefitted from them," Chhagabit said.

He also mentioned that 70 per cent of women have got work under the MGNREGA scheme.

"People's participation helped in the development of the village," he added. (ANI)

