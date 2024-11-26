New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders.

Fadnavis attended the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel here. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Fadnavis is considered as the front runner for the post of the chief minister, succeeding incumbent Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, is keen on Shinde continuing in the top post, while several Maharashtra BJP leaders have been rooting for Fadnavis.

The BJP won 132 seats in the recent assembly elections while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Several smaller outfits are also part of the coalition.

