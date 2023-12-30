Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Country Head and Vice President of Google India Sanjay Gupta on Friday morning at his official residence in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting on his official social media account, Fadnavis wrote, "Had a very good meeting with Shri Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, this morning at my official residence in Mumbai, " Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

"We had a great discussion on application of AI in governance and various possibilities of collaboration with Maharashtra Government," the post added. (ANI)

