Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The influx of devotees visiting Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya continues following their holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The crowd is in lakhs, with devotees continuously entering the Ramlala Darshan Marg for darshan.

One of the devotees who came for darshan said, "We have come here to Ayodhya from Prayagraj. There is a lot of crowd, but there is no problem with darshan. Ramlala is being seen easily, and the arrangement of administration and police is good."

Speaking to ANI, Dr DK Saha, a devotee, said, "I have just arrived in Ayodhya directly from Delhi, along with several members from various health departments. Initially, we were concerned that we might not be able to see Lord Ram due to the crowd, but we are truly impressed with the arrangements here. Thanks to Yogi ji and PM Modi, everything has been managed very well. We are now heading to Kashi and then to Prayagraj. At first, we were anxious about the crowd, but now we feel very comfortable and happy. The arrangements are excellent, and we are grateful for everything."

A large number of devotees are arriving in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

As massive crowds gather in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, railway authorities have implemented a three-layer security system, deploying over 300 personnel and installing advanced screening measures to manage daily crowds of up to 1.5 lakh passengers. Additionally, more than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed, an official told ANI.

Sonal, one of the devotees who came to Ayodhya for darshan, said, "We have been to Prayagraj and the arrangements there were really good. I enjoyed visiting and seeing the well-organized Mahakumbh. It's a big achievement of the Yogi government, and they have worked very hard. We are planning to visit again. There's a large crowd, but the enthusiasm to visit the Ram temple is overwhelming. We had been waiting for a year to get this chance. The arrangements in such a large crowd are good, but yes, the crowd is still massive."

The Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

