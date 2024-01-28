Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Devotees continued to throng the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the sixth day after the Pran Pratishtha.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that the government has been trying its best to ensure that everyone gets darshan.

Also Read | 'Thank You Tejashwi': RJD Puts Out Full-Page Advertisements in Bihar Newspapers Amid Nitish Kumar Switchover Claims (Watch Video).

"Priests reach around 4 a.m. and mangla aarti is conducted at 4:30 a.m. People can have darshan starting at 7 a.m. Ram Lalla is fed (bhog) at 12 p.m. At 7 p.m., the evening aarti is conducted and then at 9 p.m., the last aarti of the day is conducted."

"Maybe there will be changes in the ritual timing when the crowd is smaller. But for now, there is a huge crowd coming to Ram Mandir. We want everyone to have darshan. That is why two hours of rest (shayan) is also not provided to Ram Lalla. From 4 a.m. until 10 p.m., devotees keep coming. The objective is for everyone to get darshan," Acharya Satyendra Das added further.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: City Records 6 Degrees Celsius As Minimum Temperature, Air Quality Index 'Severe'.

Chetna Dixit, a devotee from Jhansi, expressed her excitement over visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"I close my eyes and view Ram Lalla. I have come to Ayodhya five times. When I was 26 years old, I saw Ram Lalla in a tent and today the entire scenario is different. I have seen Ram Laala in this lifetime, and I don't have any other wishes left now."

Another devotee, Priyank Kharkwal, said, " I came here from Delhi. First, I visited Hanumangarhi Temple and now I have come here to have Ram Lalla's darshan in Ayodhya."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)