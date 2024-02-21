Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Thousands of devotees converged at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday morning, seeking solace in prayer and the divine darshan of Ram Lalla.

People were seen moving in long lines to catch a glimpse of the deity.

Also Read | MD Drugs in Navi Mumbai: Jogeshwari Resident Arrested With Mephedrone Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh in Vashi.

Hemant, a devoted pilgrim from Tirupati, expressed his satisfaction after the darshan of Ram Lalla, and said, "The arrangements here are excellent, with both accommodation and food being very good. We are extremely happy; I am accompanied by 1500 people from the VHP Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh."

Another devotee, Deepika from Karnal, conveyed her positive experiences, stating, "The darshan here has been very good. We have visited three times. It didn't take much time, and we had a satisfying darshan."

Also Read | Rape Accused Flees Police Station in Mumbai: Man Accused of Rape Escapes Vanrai Police Station on Pretext of Going to Bathroom; Arrested.

"The temple is worth seeing. You must come at least once. Looking at the eyes of the idol, it felt as if Ram Lalla was directly watching us. There was a divine glow in his eyes," she added.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' on Tuesday, carrying approximately 1500 devotees from Sambalpur to Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)