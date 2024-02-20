Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A large number of devotees from various parts of the country thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday to have a darshan of Ram Lalla.

Devotees expressed their profound experiences during their visit to the Ayodhya temple.

Also Read | IndiGo Passengers Tremble in Fear As Delhi-Srinagar Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence Due to Bad Weather (Watch Video).

Murli, a devotee from Telangana, said he felt blessed upon reaching the sacred land of Ayodhya.

"Having reached this sacred land of Ayodhya, I feel honoured and blessed, considering myself fortunate. The arrangements made here are truly extraordinary, and it feels like a divine blessing. I express heartfelt gratitude and admiration to both Modi Ji and Yogi Ji. All devotees from India should come here and seek the divine presence of Lord Ram."

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Heightened in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Scheduled Visit (Watch Video).

Further, he chanted, "Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge... Modi Ji has come, Modi Ji will come," he said referring to the outcome of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Another devotee marvelled at the beauty of Lord Ram's idol, finding it difficult to articulate the experience in words.

"I felt very good after having the darshan and exploring around. The idol of God looked so beautiful that words fail to describe it. Despite the long queues, it didn't take us much time to have an extended darshan. I would recommend everyone to come here for darshan. The arrangements are also excellent," a devotee said.

Amit, a devotee from Noida, shared his feelings after having the darshan of the temple.

"This morning, we had the darshan of the temple. It was a very fulfilling experience. The line kept moving smoothly, so there was not much discomfort. The surroundings are beautiful, and one can even have darshan from a distance as well as up close," Amit said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)