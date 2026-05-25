India News | Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga on Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganga on Monday in Haridwar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra and took a holy dip in the sacred river.

Devotees were seen taking ritual baths in the Ganga. It is believed that a holy dip washes away sins and brings spiritual purification on the occasion that marks the festival that celebrates the descent of the Ganga to Earth

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The religious observance was held as part of Ganga Dussehra, a Hindu festival that marks the descent of the River Ganga from heaven to Earth, according to ancient scriptures.

Meanwhile, priests performed special prayers along the ghats, while thousands of pilgrims and tourists participated in the ritual bathing and evening aarti on the banks of the river.

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Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday praised the Kshatriya Kalauta community for their contribution to social service while highlighting the state's ongoing preparations for the Char Dham Yatra and the 2027 Kumbh Mela, urging devotees to prioritise official registration to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The CM inaugurated the newly constructed Shri Anand Dharamshala in Haridwar and the Anand Dharamshala Trust. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Kshatriya Kalauta community has always played a significant role in nation-building through its hard work, courage, and values. He stated that members of the community have made notable contributions in various fields, including agriculture, trade, education, social service, and national security. (ANI)

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