Puducherry [India], April 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Good Friday, devotees took out a procession in Puducherry depicting Jesus Christ's last hours.

Devotees were seen observing Good Friday across the street.

Earlier in the day, remembering the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jesus Christ's ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for people.

"We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to Jesus Christ. (ANI)

