Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Despite heavy rainfall in the city, a huge crowd of devotees thronged the annual Karaga festival organised by Sree Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarpet, on Saturday night.

The procession includes a visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpete.

Meanwhile, the South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, in a series of tweets, explained the significance of this grand carnival in the state.

In his tweets, Surya mentioned that this annual Karaga festival is an unbroken tradition of 800 years, which takes place every year during the month of Chaitra at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple.

According to Surya, the rituals are conducted traditionally by 'Vahnikula Kshatriya' or the Thigala community.

"The festival starts on the 7th day of Chaitra month with 'Dwajarohana' - the ceremonial flag hoisting 'Hasi Karaga' or the holy pot is installed/worshipped at Sampangi Tank area for six days. Later, it is carried to the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple where it becomes 'Karaga'," he tweeted.

He also mentioned that the festival is celebrated each year to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti, as she promised at the time of her death.

On the 9th day of the festival, the Veerakumaras take the Karaga on a procession dancing and dazzling swordplay, symbolising their protection of the deity.

During the Mahabharata, Draupadi had created Veerakumaras, a mini-army of brave sons to defeat the demon Timirasura.

A priest dressed in female attire, embodying Draupadi, leads the spectacular procession.

"The Thigalaru community have played a vital role in continuing the tradition for generations Youngsters have shown great interest over the years in volunteering to become 'Veerakumaras' The festival has forged a sense of identity and belonging for the people of all ages," he said.

The festival concludes with a 'Vasantotsava' on the 11th day and the flag is unfurled.

"Even with Bengaluru's rapid development over the years, the Karaga ritual rekindles affiliation between its people and city's rich heritage," he concluded.

This year, the festival was organised after two years of the Coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

