Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): After the COVID-19 pandemic-inducted restriction eased, the annual chariot festival has once again pulled up a huge crowd in the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple this year.

A large number of devotees are participating in the annual chariot festival in Madurai today. People thronged with glory outside Meenakshi Amman Temple.

The festival which is celebrated during the Tamil month of Chithirai had been muted for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Annual 'Chithirai' festival commenced on Tuesday last week with its traditional temple flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

The celestial Wedding or Thirukalyanam is scheduled to take place on April 14, informed the temple authority. The car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be on April 16.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar. (ANI)

