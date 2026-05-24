India News | Devotees Throng Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Shukla Paksha Purushottam Maas Ashtami

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Shukla Paksha Purushottam Maas Ashtami, offering prayers and witnessing a heavy rush throughout the day.

Devotees from several cities and villages across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions visited the temple premises to seek blessings, with many describing the atmosphere as peaceful and spiritually uplifting.

Also Read | Ebola Scare: Tamil Nadu Intensifies Surveillance at Airports, Ports and Hospitals Following Centre's Advisory.

"We have come to Ayodhya from Banaras to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. We are feeling very good here; everything is going exceptionally well, and it will continue to be great in future as well," devotee Devansh Pandey told ANI.

Another devotee, Ashutosh Pandey, also expressed similar sentiments, highlighting the spiritual atmosphere and large turnout at the temple.

Also Read | WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak 'Public Health Emergency' of International Concern; India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel to Affected African Nations.

"It feels wonderful to be here; one finds a different kind of mental peace in this place. There is a massive crowd, people have arrived from various cities and villages," he said.

Meanwhile, Ram Janmabhoomi SP (Security) Balramchari Dubey said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth darshan and safety of devotees visiting the temple on the auspicious day.

He stated that a three-tier security system has been deployed around the temple complex with multiple security agencies working in coordination.

"The security around the Ram Temple has been arranged in three layers--PSC, CRPF, and SSF, all together ensure the safety of the citizens. At the checking points as well, SSF and civil police officers and personnel are deployed...." Dubey told ANI.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and it is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)