New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi Fire Service (DFS) authorities have pointed to several "shortcomings" in the fire safety management system, including fire detectors found non-functional at some floors, during the inspection of DDA's 23-storey Vikas Minar building in the heart of the city.

The observations, which also include staircase and lift lobby area, found encroached by dumping of furniture and almirah, were made by DFS authorities after a recent fire safety inspection of the towering landmark located in ITO area.

"Fire safety inspection was conducted by a team of DFS on June 23 in response to a requisition by the DDA dated May 17. Vikas Minar was constructed in 1972. Many changes in advance fire technologies, byelaws, etc have occurred in the course of time. Observation raised by the DFS will be acted upon on priority and the DFS will be called again for re-inspection," a senior DDA official said.

The shortcomings have been pointed out in a letter written recently by DFS authorities to the DDA after the inspection.

A copy of the letter was shared by an activist on Twitter, who raised concern about the safety of the towering building which houses several key offices of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The headquarters of the urban body is located in Vikas Sadan in INA area.

The DDA in its response on Twitter to his post has sad that this subject has been forwarded to the department concerned.

Other shortcomings pointed by the DFS include manually operated electronic fire alarm system found non-functional during inspection; fire detectors found non-functional at some floors; fire pump is not in auto start provision; and sprinklers are not covering entire office area at upper floors and required to be extended, and electrical shaft opening are not sealed horizontally and vertically.

Also, approach to "refuge area" is not allowed through occupied area (offices), the letter reads.

A retired DDA official said Vikas Minar was the tallest building of Delhi for a long time since its construction in early 70s until new structures appeared on the city skyline. The state-of-the-art Civic Centre complex on Minto Road, whose tallest block is 28-storey high, is presently the tallest building in the national capital.

