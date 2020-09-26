Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) Director General of CRPF A P Maheshwari on Saturday visited the group centre of the force here and announced a reward to six personnel, including an officer, for their work in COVID-control measures, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.

Maheshwari visited the group centre at Bantalab and interacted with the officers and jawans who are discharging their duties in different circumstances, especially during the present crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, he said.

The spokesman said he announced to confer the Director General's Disc (DG's Disc) and commendation letter to second-in-charge (Deputy Financial advisor), J&K Zone, Rajesh Kumar, and also honoured five other personnel with “cash reward” to boost their morale.

Maheshwari lauded their efforts in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The CRPF chief interacted with the jawans in “Sainik Sammelan” and lauded them in discharging their duties in different areas under difficult circumstances, the spokesman said.

Maheshwari said the CRPF lost many of its personnel to the COVID-19 but despite the loss, the force has not hesitated in serving the general public in various fields with full dedication and honesty.

He also hailed the personnel serving in the Valley and said besides rendering their effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19, they are helping police in maintaining law and order and tackling terrorism and stone-pelting protesters.

Maheshwari also conducted a conference at station officers' mess with Additional Director General, New Delhi, Sanjay Arora; Additional Director General, J&K zone, Zulfiquar Hasan; Inspector General, CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise; Inspector General, J&K Zone (Jammu), Sarbjit Singh; and Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre Bantalab, S P Singh and other officers, the spokesman said.

The DG praised the efforts of the doctors and para-medical staff of Composite Hospital, Bantalab, for their utmost service for care and treatment of COVID-19 patients of the Central Armed Police Forces, he said.

