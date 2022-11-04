New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced that IPS Sanjay Beniwal will replace the Directorate General of Tihar Jail in connection with the controversies associated with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The LG informed about the transfer of DG Prison Sandeep Goel with immediate effect via an official order from the Home Department of the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi read.

It also stated that IPS Sanjay Beniwal will replace the DG now.

In a conversation with ANI, Beniwal said that he is grateful that the government has selected him to play the said role.

"It is my fortune that the government has chosen me for this challenging role," he said.

The development came days after the conman wrote to the Delhi LG alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to the Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain.

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated he had known the AAP leader since 2015 and alleged that he had been receiving threats and was under pressure from Minister Satyendar Jain and DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel on corruption and extortions.

Chandrashekhar in his letter also sought direction to the investigation agency to file a case on a complaint which has been also given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I am ready to give all evidence supporting my Complaint against Satyender Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore, I am being harassed, they and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that ever in Jail they are involved high-level corruption," he said in a letter confirmed by his lawyer.

In his letter dated last month, Chandrashekar claimed that the AAP promised him an important post in the party in the south zone and also to help him to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion.

"I (Sukesh) have known, Satyender Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party in the south zone and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya Sabha following the expansion," said Chandrashekhar.

He also alleged that Satyendar Jain had visited him in Tihar Jail several times.

"After my arrest in 2017 for the two leaf symbol corruption case, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Satyender Jain who holds the Portfolio of Jail minister is for multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my Contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me," stated the letter.

"Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyender Jain and his Secretary and his close friend Sushil in Jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in Jail, and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Minister's close aid forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 crores," he added.

The conman said that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chatturwedi.

"Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," he said.

"During the recent investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), I had disclosed about DG prison and also the Racket run by DG and Jail administration, and also filed a writ in the High Court of Delhi seeking CBI inquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for a hearing next month, as per the letter," Chandrashekhar said.

He said that he has disclosed all the amounts paid to Satyender Jain and AAP, and DG prison with the CBI.

"Last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I had disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Satyender Jain and AAP, and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated," he said.

As now Satyender Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar, he has been threatening me through DG Prison and Jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in High Court, I have been severally harassed and threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations looks like a completely fictitious story planted to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

"Morbi Tragedy occurred the day before yesterday (Monday). All TV channels raised this issue yesterday but it disappeared today and Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations appeared. Doesn't this look like a completely fictitious story planted to divert attention from Morbi?" Kejriwal said in a press conference held on Tuesday. (ANI)

